Reader ‘s opinion Grocery shopping requires self-discipline

Risto Moisio (HS Opinion 9.10.) highlighted the concerns of food pricing. It is true that many nutritionally healthy foods are more expensive. Especially ready meals and everything that needs an employee. Take fish, for example. The more it has been processed, filleted, the bones plucked or engraved, the higher the price is raised. So why not buy whole fish and do the work you need at home? In exactly the same way, the food bill can be reduced by buying the roots whole and making the food you want from them yourself.

Eating habits have changed. The industry produces processed food outright nonsense. When you look at the swaying shelves of stores, one can only see how a small fraction is the kind of edible we need as a building block for cells. If you buy as little processed food as possible, the price will remain reasonable and the food will be of better quality.

Grocery shopping requires self-discipline because there are so many temptations. Why should there be “pieces” throughout the day? There is breakfast, a snack and dinner – and in between the actual meals. It is these snacks that increase food expenditure. If you eat a varied breakfast, lunch and dinner, I don’t think you need snacks anymore.

Kylli Tikkanen

Helsinki

