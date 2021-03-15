Monday, March 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
🙏 Donate 🙏
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion Gray alder is a versatile tree

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Ilkka Korhonen mentioned in his article “garbage trees” (HS Opinion 1.3.).

Even birch was once considered garbage. Birch is therefore overvalued. The alder has completely forgotten about the conversations. Gray alder is a versatile tree. Like alder, alder can be used for many things, such as musical instruments.

Alder firewood is perfect. Yes, it also heats the pie oven, even though the calorific values ​​are of a different class than, for example, birch. Alder does not burn fire nests, and the heat it produces in the sauna is softer. The alder is a decent tree. It grows quickly and is easy to handle.

Osmo Turtiainen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #Gray #alder #versatile #tree

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Boca and River tied in a dull Superclassic and with some emotions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.