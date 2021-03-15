Reader ‘s opinion Gray alder is a versatile tree

Ilkka Korhonen mentioned in his article “garbage trees” (HS Opinion 1.3.).

Even birch was once considered garbage. Birch is therefore overvalued. The alder has completely forgotten about the conversations. Gray alder is a versatile tree. Like alder, alder can be used for many things, such as musical instruments.

Alder firewood is perfect. Yes, it also heats the pie oven, even though the calorific values ​​are of a different class than, for example, birch. Alder does not burn fire nests, and the heat it produces in the sauna is softer. The alder is a decent tree. It grows quickly and is easy to handle.

Osmo Turtiainen

Helsinki

