Reader ‘s opinion Gradually get used to unsalted food

Pinja Päivänen wrote in his column (HS 25.3) excessive use of salt. Good remarks on an important point. You get too much salt every day.

For example, it is really difficult to find low-salt bread in stores. The lowest amount of salt I found in bread has been 0.5 percent. Rolls with about low salt content have not yet been found, but usually contain 0.9 to 1.2 percent salt.

Salinity is a matter of taste. It is also a matter of habit. The same goes for sugar. I was one Sunday morning adding sugar to my coffee while the hand movement was interrupted. Why would I add it? I dropped the sugar off and I haven’t comically added it to drinks or foods. I immediately stopped using salt.

Yes there was morning porridge lead for weeks without salt. Gradually, however, he got used to it. Now, I have noticed that various food materials found in taste nuances, which I previously sensed. The berries have their own characteristic flavors that were previously covered in sugar. There would be many other examples.

Food manufacturers could reduce the amount of salt in their products by, say, a couple of tenths of a percent every six months. That way people would get used to less salt. And it would be up to everyone to choose to add salt to their food if it feels like it.

Pekka J. Vuorinen

Järvenpää

