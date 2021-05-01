Reader ‘s opinion Giving up political appointments only requires parties to change their behavior

Any of the parties could set an example and fail to make a political appointment the next time the opportunity arises.

Political the appointments are justified by the fact that the matter would require a change in the law. I would dare to disagree. Why change the law when you can change your behavior? It would appear that publicly all parties oppose political appointments, but will take them when the opportunity arises.

Any of the parties could set an example and fail to make a political appointment the next time the opportunity arises. That would be a concrete step for change.

The public sector needs the best possible leaders. The most qualified, competent and value-based director should always be chosen as the civil service director. The party book must not be an advantage in the choice. Nor should it be an endless burden, as sometimes those involved in politics may still be a top leader.

The reputation of civil service management has been hit hard in recent years. A politically elected person is allowed to do twice as much work in front of his or her trust. The stamp can significantly hinder success at work.

Now the parties would have the opportunity to do concrete value and service to public sector leadership by changing the way the country is. That would be a message of responsibility.

Jukka Saksi

communications entrepreneur, Vantaa

