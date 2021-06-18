Reader ‘s opinion Give flowers of all flowers

Three years ago we drove from Kotka to Kuopio. Lived in mid-July. From the beginning, the little ones had been mowed, but as the journey progressed, they shone like a sea of ​​flowers. What a pleasure for the eye and the mind! Awesome symphony of color: there were daisies, various blue bellflowers, different varieties of clover, hill tarrows, honeysuckle and others whose existence I had forgotten.

These natural delicacies did not impair visibility. Although there was room for lupins somewhere, the native flowers bloomed profusely.

The mind, happy and rested, came to my mind, should we also eat more aches that would make sense!

Marja Salminen

Eagle

