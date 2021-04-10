Reader ‘s opinion Getting the coronary vaccine made me so happy

In the old the song rallied that it is a lottery win to be born in Finland. I think it is more of a Eurojackpot win.

On Saturday, I received my first coroner vaccination at the Helsinki Fair Center. The arrangements were incredibly nice and effective. The guidance started already outside. We, who turned 65, made rapid progress in our own queue. Friendly and good-natured guides, including SPR volunteers, abounded. The actual procedure, ie the administration of the vaccine, went smoothly and did not happen at all. During the 15 minutes of sitting after the vaccination, my condition was questioned a couple of times.

A warm thank you to the guides, vaccinators, the Finnish government, THL, KRAR and the City of Helsinki.

Yes, once again, it must be said like General Adolf Ehrnrooth once: Finland is a good country!

Riitta Eskelinen

Helsinki

