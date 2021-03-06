Reader ‘s opinion Geothermal energy is a renewable energy

Doctor of Engineering Riitta Korhonen wrote about geothermal energy (HS Opinion 4.3.). Thank you for raising an important point.

It is indeed good to understand that when heating energy is taken from a geothermal well, the temperature in the bedrock in the immediate vicinity of the well begins to fall. However, the energy adequacy of the well is a sizing issue: the heat production capacity of the bedrock never runs out.

In the study conducted by the Geological Survey of Finland for the City of Helsinki, fifty years were chosen as the reference period. The review could have been done for a period of at least a hundred or two hundred years. In that case, the amount of energy obtained each year would be lower, but there would be enough energy for a longer period. In addition, if the depth of the well or the number of wells is increased or heat is loaded into the wells, more energy is obtained.

Geothermal energy is a renewable energy because rock is constantly warming as a result of geological processes. Properly dimensioned enables sustainable energy utilization.

Teppo Arola

leading expert

Nina Leppäharju

group leader

Asmo Huusko

customer manager

geology Research Center

