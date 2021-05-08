Reader ‘s opinion FSC offers a real alternative to forest certification

The members of the Finnish FSC are key economic, social and environmental actors in the forest sector.

Discourse forest certification and its environmental impact (HS 4.5.) has been hot. At times, all forest certification has been bundled together in the discussion.

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification covers 2.2 million hectares, or about ten percent of Finland’s commercial forest area. However, it offers a real alternative to mainstream forestry. The members of the Finnish FSC are key economic, social and environmental actors in the forest sector, who also negotiate the Finnish FSC forest management standard, which defines how certified forests are managed in Finland. The membership includes representatives of the forest industry, companies using certification in their work, the trade union movement, the Sámi organizations, recreation and leisure organizations and environmental organizations. Decisions are taken on the basis of consensus, ie negotiations take place until an agreement is reached on the outcome. In this way, all three aspects of responsibility are in real balance.

This means more ambitious environmental criteria than mainstream forestry. The detrimental effects of forestry on nature are minimized, for example, by increasing the number of saving trees and decaying trees in commercial forests, leaving adequate buffer strips around water bodies and scheduling logging outside the bird’s nesting season. Human rights and the position of indigenous peoples are also strongly taken into account.

The FSC is an open system. Anyone can apply. Information on certificates, national forest management standards and auditors’ reports are publicly available through the FSC website. The FSC does not claim anything that is not known to be true.

The effects of the system on the environment, society and the economy around the world have been investigated in several scientific studies. They show that the adverse effects on nature values ​​are significantly lower in the studied areas compared to conventional forestry. The results can be found From the FSC website.

Anna Ylä-Anttila

Executive Director, Responsible Forest Management Association – FSC Finland

