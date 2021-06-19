Reader ‘s opinion Free movement makes the EU united

Of the European Union the basic principle was the free movement of goods and people. The Schengen Agreement guarantees free movement, which makes the European Union united when people can move across borders without checks. Unity was also a word used as one of the excuses for the last monetary package. We were not allowed to be selfish, we had to think in the interest of a united Europe.

However, we have been holding temporary internal border controls in Finland for more than a year, completely selfishly. According to the EU Commission, the introduction of internal border controls should be a last resort. But internal border controls in Europe seem to be the first to be set and the last to be taken away. It’s about that unity.

Antti Tikkanen

Helsinki

