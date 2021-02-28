Reader ‘s opinion Free Greetings to the Prime Minister was startling

It felt amazing to listen to when Helsinki Mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Coalition Party) sent greetings to Sanna Marin (sd) on Friday: “Madam Prime Minister, I hope you stop blaming children and young people.” Vapaavuori had already defended his position in Yle In studio A. saying that opening outlets for children and young people has not increased the spread of the coronavirus.

Apparently it wasn’t clear enough, he thought, so he went back to the matter again. Now the words were clearly addressed to the Prime Minister, who had expressed his concern about the irresponsibly opened hobbies for children and young people.

Is it the case that all the other information channels for the mayor to the Prime Minister are so blocked that television has to be used as an aid? Or was there something else as the motive?

The situation is really serious and interest rates are at their highest. Everything possible that can be done must be done. Does it matter now who is right with their opinions in this battle of life and death? The main thing is to try together and trust that this will be resolved, as the Prime Minister often says.

Liisa Saarikoski

Helsinki

