Early in the year poor availability of coronary vaccines delayed vaccination schedules. Now the availability is better, but there would be room for improvement in the pace of booking vaccination times.

In the United States, citizens are lured to coroner vaccinations with, among other things, free discount coupons, donuts, or even free liquor. In Finland, too, we could encourage citizens to be vaccinated by promising free buckets to those taking the coronary vaccine, even in connection with the first dose of the vaccine.

For fairness, those who received the first vaccine could be given a bucket with the second dose of vaccine. With the faster opening of society, economic growth would quickly offset the costs spent on buckets.

Kari Vatanen

M.Sc., Master of Philosophy, Helsinki

