Reader ‘s opinion Forest research is one-sided

The destruction of forest research began when the Finnish Forest Research Institute was merged with the Natural Resources Center in 2015.

In Finland was until 2015 the Forest Research Institute, established in 1917. It carried out high-quality and equitable basic and applied economic, ecological and social research, especially for the practical needs of the forest sector.

In 2015, the Finnish Forest Research Institute was merged with some other state research institutes into the Natural Resources Center (Luke). This was the beginning of the destruction of equitable forest research. The order of research priorities was changed so that ecological research is mentioned first. This has been reflected in Luke’s forest research and published results.

For example, in the name of forest diversity, the life of forest animals, such as birds and insects, as well as old forests and decaying trees, which are important to them, have been presented quite extensively in the programs of YLE. There has been little research on the economic importance and problems of forests. Studies of social significance have dealt mainly with people’s natural relationships, but not, for example, issues related to forest labor.

At the Forest Research Institute, economic research on forestry and the entire forest sector was strongly featured. Social research also focused on forest labor issues. Ecological research on forests focused on tree species issues and insect pests, among other things. The study was varied and equitable, not focused in a particular direction.

Veli-Pekka Järveläinen

Professor Emeritus, Tampere

