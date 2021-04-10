Reader ‘s opinion For my son, who is studying to be a chef, distance learning has been a pancake

16-year-old my son started his cooking studies in january at a vocational school in the metropolitan area. Due to the prevailing restrictions, access to the school and teaching kitchen was denied.

The beginning of the year was pending. Around the ski holiday, there was an opportunity to study a few vocational school joint courses independently. So far, accomplishments have been accumulated by two skill points.

My young person’s days are spent playing on the computer, talking to friends online, and doing small chores. The day rhythm is upside down.

How can young people studying a profession be put into distance learning when it is not practically possible? These young people have been pushed aside by society. Hopefully special attention will be paid to their position in the fall, when teaching will hopefully start again.

Mother of the Amish

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

