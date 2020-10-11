Reader ‘s opinion For language bathers, self-level teaching

Mae Cedercreutz-Pesonen wrote (HS Opinion 10.10.)that mother tongue Swedish is rarely offered in Finnish – language schools to bilingual pupils. The same problem applies to language bath students as they move to secondary school.

The language bath is started when the children are about four years old. Caregivers and teachers of Finnish-speaking children understand both Finnish and Swedish, but speak only Swedish to the children. The children learn good Swedish language skills and use Swedish fluently at the end of the language bath in the ninth grade.

After the ninth grade, Swedish-language schools do not offer Swedish, which would correspond to the level of a language immersion student. At worst, the student drops out of Swedish lessons, performing Swedish with just an experiment. However, it would be possible for pupils to develop their language skills to an even better level if they were offered Swedish at their own level. Important language skills would not be forgotten but would grow.

Salla Sailo

Espoo

