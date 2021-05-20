Reader ‘s opinion Finns are encouraged to take part in maternity leave, but where are the acts that support the well-being of families with children?

Resources for families with children are being cut without daring to say it out loud.

One or two a year ago my generation was told to take labor. There is an urgent need to increase the birth rate in Finland. At the same time, resources for families with children have been pulled extremely tight.

For example, how is it possible that when a local clinic is closed down and moved into a larger complex, the baby will not be able to have a doctor’s appointment in the whole municipality according to the counseling program than 30 kilometers from home? In my hometown of Vantaa, this visit takes about four hours by public transport with all the waiting.

Or when the municipality unexpectedly cancels the agreed doctor’s time, the corresponding time is said to be free only at the end of June. In my hometown, therefore, counseling resources are so tight that I do not get my child inspected by the public under the counseling program. The alternative is to apply for a commitment to a private individual, whose clients we arrive late on the schedule of the counseling program.

While hoping for an increase in the birth rate, it is absurd to follow the debate on midwives ’working conditions. When very many workers want to change industries, the emergency is real. But does anyone hear it? The rush is also evident in the ward period, even though the health staff is doing their best.

Resource scarcity is also reflected in education. Kindergarten places are hard to get close to home, if at all. While the birth rate is expected to increase, future generations will not be invested.

The state cuts education by cutting research. So resources for families with children are being cut without daring to say it out loud.

The poor availability of mental health services for children and young people is also a concern. Increasing problems in the well-being of children and young people are the result of how they are treated and how they are invested.

If I and my generation were to take part in the maternity leave as an individual, I would expect the state and municipalities to take part in the mourning without the help of a system in which people who do their work wholeheartedly at their extremes maintain the system. Where are the deeds for a better present and future for families with children?

Rosa Kostamo

Master of Theology, Student of Education, Vantaa

