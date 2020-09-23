Reader ‘s opinion Finnish, Swedish and English are very narrow language reserves

A trilingual structure has formed in Finland, which is self-sufficient in its idea that “this is enough”.

In the editorial (HS 6.9.) was considered how narrowing language skills change the worldview of Finns. It will soon only fit into the Nordic countries and the English-speaking world.

As for the news about China, the Middle East and Russia, we as a nation rely on second-hand – sometimes third- or even fourth-hand – information. This is at a time when China, the Middle East and Russia are closer than ever and critical media literacy is all in all.

Suomen Kuvalehti (28.8.) saidthat non-English language starting places have had to be pruned at several universities. At the same time, the level of difficulty in teaching these languages ​​will have to be reduced. In the end, the development can also be seen in teacher education, as teachers trainees who speak less and less of the language they teach are becoming teachers every year.

What Helsingin Sanomat and Suomen Kuvalehti do not comment on is the trilingual structure formed in Finland, which consists of two Finnish and English languages. The structure is self-sufficient in its idea that “this is enough,” and seamless in that learning an “extra” language produces problems in most educational institutions. Ideally, lessons in optional languages ​​are placed at the edges of the reading order. In the worst case, the minimum group size is invoked. In this case, there is no need to set up teaching groups or hire teachers.

For comparison therefore, in many German Länder, three languages ​​are studied in addition to one’s mother tongue during one’s school career. The German language reserve is enriched by the possibility for the Länder to assess their own needs. This will ensure that in the future there are Germans who speak not only English but also French, Italian, Polish, Russian and even Danish.

In Finland, the regional differentiation of language teaching collides with another domestic language. The first initiative aimed at regional differentiation, marked as anti-Swedish, was shredded into non-existent in the Ministry’s official proceedings.

It would be self-decepting to ignore the fact that the limitation of Finland’s language resources to English and Swedish is politically motivated. The bilingualism of Finnish basic education was cemented in 1968. At that time, the purpose was to offer yya-Suomi a way to defend its place as part of the Nordic countries. This can be seen, for example, in Janne Väistö’s publication by Åbo Akademi University dissertation Another domestic second republic in Finland.

English language came to stay in the 1990s. In the era of Britain’s EU separation between Brexit and the US Donald Trump, the political importance of the English language is declining.

In many EU countries, learning French and German is now increasing rapidly at the expense of English. It is to be expected that the use of German and French will become more widespread in the coming years at the EU tables where the real decisions are made. In Finland, too, it is probably too late to wake up to this change.

Stefan Smirnov

teacher educator

University of Tampere

