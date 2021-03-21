Reader ‘s opinion Finland’s result in the World Happiness Report needs confirmation

It would be good scientific practice for external researchers to be able to evaluate the research and its reliability.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (20.3.) reported on the World Happiness Report 2020. Finland proved to be the happiest country in the world for the fourth year in a row. Same day in the editorial was urged to endure this fortune.

It is not yet possible to become familiar with the report for 2020, but last year’s report, I have studied closely. This is because I am involved in the study, which compares the well-being and life satisfaction in Finland in the early 1970s and the end of the 2010s by repeating the Academician Erik Allardt in 1972, made a survey in 2017 and to a lesser extent in 2019.

When the 2019 World Happiness Survey was published, we needed more detailed information about the implementation of the survey in Finland in order to evaluate it. We would have liked to know how the interviews had been conducted, what the disappearance is in the material, how it has been emphasized to correspond to the entire population, and how the questions had been translated into Finnish. We even supported the idea of ​​making the Finnish material available to us.

The market research institute that conducted the study in Finland welcomed our request, but did not have the authority to decide on the matter. However, we received a negative response from the international researcher. Only by purchasing the right to the database access to the material would be opened.

We have no particular reason to doubt the results of the world happiness survey. Although the research team has included well-known researchers, it would be good scientific practice for external researchers to be able to evaluate the research and its reliability. This was not the case in 2019, hopefully this would be possible in 2020.

Hannu Uusitalo

professor emeritus, researcher in the 1972 and 2017 research on well-being

