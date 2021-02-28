Reader ‘s opinion Finland needs a face mask

Mask-forcing is needed to prevent individual indifferent or ignorant people from infecting or getting the corona infection themselves.

Protective mask use is a common means of coronavirus control in the world. For example, in Central Europe and the U.S. states, the use of masks in public places has been mandatory for almost a year. In Finland, the use of masks is based on voluntariness.

Unmasked people are seen every day in business premises and public transport. Some have a mask hanging under their chin, others cough and speak loudly without a mask. This is despite the fact that there are large signage on the front doors and the risk of coronary infection due to the epidemic situation is highlighted throughout the media.

In practice, the compulsion of a mask would only change the way a small part of them act – the majority of Finns wear a mask indoors. Mask-forcing is needed to prevent these individual indifferent or ignorant people from infecting or getting the corona infection themselves. Requiring the use of a mask does not infringe on the right of movement of persons or the freedom to conduct a business. Forcing a mask would also reduce the need for and duration of other, heavier corona restrictions.

Based on medical expertise and experience, the use of masks is one important means of controlling the epidemic. In Finland, therefore, the mask obligation for public interiors should be introduced as soon as possible. Those who, for medical reasons, cannot wear the mask while in public places are a small minority and can be directed to help through municipal health care.

Maria Juusela

Doctor of Medicine, Specialist, Espoo

