Reader ‘s opinion Finland needs a Constitutional Court

May 9, 2021
Jurisprudence doctoral student Lasse Vuola gave an excellent position to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs (HS Opinion 7.5.). It’s just as Vuola sees it. Politicians and the elite of constitutional law should note that the interpretation of the Constitution should be clearly logical and legal. Now it is not. Better transparency is also needed.

It is ridiculous to say that the position of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs would really be taken by the politicians sitting there. The judiciary is kidding behind the backs of politicians. The parties had to end their hypocritical speeches.

In order to alleviate this confusion, Finland needs a Constitutional Court that would interpret the Constitution.

Tommi Haaja

Espoo

