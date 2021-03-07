Reader ‘s opinion Finland must take a clear position on the EU digital tax

The global digital tax solution should replace country-specific digital taxes.

Parliament is currently considering a proposal for the financing of the European Union’s recovery package from the Union’s new own resources. These could include, inter alia, the digivero, which the Commission will present in June 2021. A possible introduction would take place as early as 2023.

Instead of a regional digital tax in the European Union, Finland has supported a global digital tax solution, as the OECD is currently preparing. In the OECD model, profits from the digital business of large companies would be taxed more where users and customers are located. Based on the consultation papers published by the Commission, it is unclear to what extent the forthcoming EU digital tax would correspond to the model prepared by the OECD. Deviations from the OECD model could only target companies located in the EU and discourage their competitiveness.

Finland should now reaffirm its previous position that the issue of the digital tax must be resolved at a global level, and any digital tax to be introduced as a new own resource for the Union must follow the OECD’s global solution. Digital taxes also have an impact on Finland’s tax revenue and the taxation of Finnish companies. Many countries have already introduced their own digital taxes, which also affect the costs of Finnish companies in international business.

The global digital tax solution should replace country-specific digital taxes. The European Union should make every effort to find a global solution, and not even temporarily devise a digital tax model that differs from the OECD solution.

Emmiliina Kujanpää

leading tax expert

Central Chamber of Commerce

