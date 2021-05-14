Reader ‘s opinion Finland misses opportunities when teaching only two foreign languages

Pupils should be exposed to more languages ​​from an early age and encouraged to learn them without prejudice from parents.

Jussi Konttinen told in his story “A dream of true friendship, cooperation and assistance” (Monthly supplement, 1.5.) how much benefit Finland would receive as a state if relations between Finland and Russia had developed differently in the past. The story mentioned several topics, the different development of which would bring massive economic and political benefits to Finland from the Russian side. One of the things mentioned was the Russian language, which could open up completely new connections when traveling in a neighboring country. Unfortunately, only a minimal number of Finns actually speak the language.

There are a lot of harmful stereotypes associated with all of our neighbors. Although Swedish, Russian and Estonian are the most spoken languages ​​in Finland after Finnish, only Swedish is used and spoken so. Part of the population never learns Swedish to the expected level, partly due to stereotypes associated with Sweden. Sometimes parents ’beliefs also affect children’s later language skills.

Without a linguistic background, or even when there is one, it is difficult to learn other languages ​​spoken in Finland, such as Sámi, Romani and Karelia. In school, minority languages ​​are quickly sidelined in secondary and secondary education, and at worst, learning is left to the student’s own interest. Teachers are often not themselves interested in the topic, and how a student could be motivated to study a language that has been left to primary school social studies and random news clips.

A large proportion of students choose only English and compulsory Swedish. To avoid this, students should be exposed to more languages ​​from an early age and encouraged to learn them without prejudice or pressure from parents to learn a particular language. Finland has great resources for teaching more languages ​​from childhood. The choice of languages ​​should be brought forward and the children’s study motivation should be taken care of, as it would be a considerable advantage for Finland to be able to communicate with everyone in the world as well.

Iida Alhola

Anna-Lii Korpiola

ninth graders, Kruununhaa junior high school, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.