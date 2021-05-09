Reader ‘s opinion Finland is divided into two groups in the management of the deer population

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry must immediately start preparing amendments to the legislation to ensure proper management of deer populations throughout Finland.

Heikki Oksman took in his opinion paper (HS 1.5.) the challenges posed to forestry and forest nature by too large a deer population. Deforestation due to deer fear is a serious issue. The economic loss of spruces established on too barren land is significant and indisputable. Biodiversity is suffering and various pest risks are increasing. Also in terms of preparing for climate change, the hexagonal trend in our forests is completely wrong.

Finland is divided into two groups in deer stock management. In much of Finland, deer population management is handled in good co-operation with landowners, hunters, game management and stakeholders.

The current Game Management Act and the composition of game councils also allow for a different approach. If desired, the game administration will also be able to decide on the master targets of deer alone, regardless of the views of landowners and stakeholders, through majority representation. These decisions directly guide the activities of the game management in the sizing of hunting, and nothing can be appealed against the decision on the target.

In March 2021, in more than a quarter of Finland’s deer farms, the target levels of the deer population were raised. In addition, we have several provinces where the calculation of the high base target of the previous period was not done. The decision was not influenced by the requirements of landowners, forest and transport authorities, the results of an exceptionally extensive landowner survey, or the Natural Resources Centre’s recent inventory data on the high number of deer damage in these areas.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry must immediately start preparing amendments to the legislation to ensure proper management of deer populations throughout Finland. Legislative changes are needed to make up the bodies that decide on deer population targets and to create a way of appeal.

The Hunting Act unequivocally defines that the right to hunt and order it belongs to the owner of the area. In recent years, however, the game management has incorrectly defined landowners as stakeholder status. The situation is completely unsustainable for the future.

Timo Leskinen

Field Director, Federation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers

