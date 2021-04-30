Reader ‘s opinion Finland is already a crisis country for mining waste, and the situation is getting worse

In Finland, the Land Use and Construction Act regulates the requirements of qualified professionals in construction and design. There are no such requirements in mine construction and design, and the result is now visible.

Sakari Herranen wrote (HS Opinion 27.4.) considering whether Finland will become the next crisis country for mining waste. This is easy to answer: it is already it and the situation is only getting worse.

In recent years, mines have been established in Finland, the compact structures of which are not designed to function as they should. Examples of this are the environmental disasters at the Talvivaara mine, the contaminated areas of which have still not been cleaned up. The Big Spruce in Kittilä has, among other things, sludge ponds containing cyanide and phosphorus, which have leaked into the soil and are impossible to repair. There have also been leaks in structures in Kevitsa Sodankylä. Here are just a few examples.

Have any lessons been learned from these, then, when the statements also have new mining plans, such as the Sakati Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)? There are thousands of pages of surveys and just a few pages of the actual mining waste disposal structures. Unfortunately, they are also wrong there.

In Finland, the Land Use and Construction Act regulates the requirements of qualified professionals in construction and design. There are no such requirements in mine construction and design, and the result is now visible. The compact structure of the mine waste area should last for up to hundreds of years. Its efficiency and service life must be assessed by calculating, among other things, leachate volumes and determining the overall safety of the structure.

The environmental risks of waste embankments cannot be assessed until they and their containment structures have first been designed. There are ready-made calculation methods for this and they are in general use. Why are they not used in mines when they are used in municipal waste areas?

The environmental impact assessment and design work of the mines will be carried out by a consultant paid by the mine undertaking the project. How can an author be independent of his client? Would it be better for the assessment to be carried out by an independent operator, or at least for an independent operator to review the plans?

The problem is probably also due to the confusion between the professions of geologist and geotechnician. A geotechnician is needed to design structures. We have top geotechnicians and know-how in our country. However, they have not been widely used in connection with mine structures. In the Mining Act under preparation, this could be remedied now, when it is still possible, and save unnecessary pollution of nature.

Peter Brandt

M.Sc., Compact Structural Specialist, Helsinki

Jouni Sarkkila

M.Sc., Environmental Geotechnician, Keuruu

