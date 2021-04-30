Reader ‘s opinion Finland is a big hunting country, but there is relatively little game

For example, in Germany there are about 15 times more ungulates than in Finland.

Eeva Väänänen suggested in his opinion (HS 15.4.) significant reduction in the number of white-tailed deer. He recommended that Finland should be profiled as a game country, because “we really have something to take”.

The fact is, we have nowhere to take it. Väänänen took Germany as a point of reference. There are about 300,000 hunters in Germany. I don’t know how many of them are actively hunting. There are just over 300,000 hunting card holders in Finland, of whom about 200,000 are more or less actively hunting.

In Germany, a total of about 2.3 million ungulates – ie deer and wild boar – are hunted each year. If there are about 150,000 hunters hunting big game there, the catch is on average about 15 ungulates per hunter. It doesn’t quite fit in a single-family freezer. It also has enough meat for sale.

In Finland, ungulates are hunted annually by about 130,000 individuals. They are also hunted by about 150,000 hunters. The catch is on average less than one animal per hunter. It fits well in the family freezer if the hunter still donates a little meat to good friends.

If, according to Väänänen’s proposal, hunting volumes were increased so that more meat would enter the market, for example twice, we would run out of deer very quickly.

The total winter population of ungulates in Finland is about 250,000 individuals. The corresponding figure for Germany is over 3.5 million. The land area of ​​Germany is slightly larger than the area of ​​Finland, and the forest area is quite much smaller than the area of ​​Finland. There are about 15 times more ungulates in Germany than in Finland. That’s where to take it.

Finland is a large hunting country but a small game. We have the second largest number of hunters in Europe in terms of population. There are very few countries in Europe with less game per area than we have.

Hannu S. Laine

Hausjärvi

