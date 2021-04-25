Reader ‘s opinion Finland deserves smooth immigration permit services

Immigration policy must respond to current needs while looking far.

Migration is a permanent phenomenon in our society. People move mainly because of work, study and family. Conflicts, poverty and hope for a better future are also driving more and more people.

Finland needs immigrants, as immigration, especially on the basis of work and education, strengthens the economic dependency ratio and the employment rate and reduces the sustainability deficit. The immigration administration must be able to meet the needs of society with smooth, fair and individual services.

The Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy manage the Finnish Immigration Service, whose main performance targets concern processing times and customer service. It is clear that there is room for improvement in the service. Many remedial actions are already underway.

More staff have already been recruited for the service points, and appointment times will be increased by hundreds. Opportunities to reduce the need for transactions are also being explored. Already now, the applicant for a continuation permit can avoid visiting the service point by doing business online and identifying strongly, for example with bank IDs.

An extensive development project is also underway with the aim of processing work and education-based residence permits on a monthly basis. A high-speed experiment is aimed at specialists and growth entrepreneurs, in which the total duration of the authorization procedure is reduced to two weeks. Ministries are investing in the long-term strengthening of the agency’s staff, digital and other resources.

Digital development is promoted throughout the agency. Automation will be utilized as much as possible, taking into account legislation and the specific features of application processing.

Humanitarian immigration is an important, albeit quantitatively small, part of the whole. During the pandemic, there have been fewer asylum seekers than usual, so the Finnish Immigration Service is now relieving the congestion of the oldest applications. With determined work, by the beginning of 2022, we will have a situation where new applications for asylum seekers will be processed within six months of their submission. At the same time, the quality of decision-making and the legal security of applicants are ensured.

Immigration policy must respond to current needs while looking far. This is how we secure Finland’s vitality and are ready for changes in global migration.

A roadmap is currently underway to clarify the current state and goals of employment and education-related migration until 2035. Finland could also benefit from a comprehensive immigration policy program that would support the long-term development of immigration administration and legislation.

Minna Hulkkonen

Director General, Head of Department, Ministry of the Interior

Sonja Hämäläinen

Director of Immigration, Ministry of Employment and the Economy

Jari Kähkönen

Director General, Finnish Immigration Service

