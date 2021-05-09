Reader ‘s opinion Finland cannot afford to defy the passage of the EU recovery package

Reliability is one of the few trump cards that Finland has in a tough international game. If reliability goes in one big thing, it immediately disappears in others.

When Finns are asked how they assess the reliability of our own country when Finland operates on the international stage, a clear majority take it for granted. What is promised is kept. Then it is appropriate to expect the same from others.

This is not a mere complacent threat. Finns have built an international image of their reliability from one decade to the next. The only country to pay its debts to the United States after the First World War. The only country to pay war reparations as agreed after World War II.

Now The current question is whether our partners can trust what the Finnish government, as authorized by Parliament, has promised – that Finland will act constructively when the EU decides on its recovery fund.

The country’s best economists and lawyers have said that there are no obstacles to us staying in line and not defying the rest of Europe by jeopardizing the timely creation of the Recovery Fund. If it collapsed by a majority decision of the Finnish Parliament, the entire nation would be responsible for it. That would mean that in many countries, economic recovery plans would have to be reassessed. It would also seriously delay the recovery of the EU economy as a whole, as the Recovery Fund is part of a larger whole. The culprit for this chaotic situation would be known. Finland cannot afford to freeze in that role.

Reliability there are the few trump cards that Finland has in a tough international game. If reliability goes in one big thing, it immediately disappears in others. This is the case when it comes to the actions of the whole nation and its representatives. So let us stick to the fact that Finland is on its old stable line. It must be possible to trust that Finland is still a secure and stable European nation.

Jaakko Iloniemi

Helsinki

