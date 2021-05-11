Reader ‘s opinion Finland benefits from the EU’s stimulus package – if Europe dives, Finland will drown

The recovery starts when companies start investing.

In Finland there has been a lively debate on the EU recovery package. As the net payer debate erupts, the importance of a coordinated, innovative revitalization at European level for Finland is forgotten. In terms of exports and investment in a small open economy, it is vital that Europe does not lag behind the rapid US or Chinese corona recovery.

Finland has all the prerequisites to be a pioneer in economic reform in the EU. Resources for the green transition and digital solutions in the EU Recovery Package need to be strongly focused on bold industrial reform, innovation, competitive domestic investment for sustainable growth and significant export growth. The stimulus measures restructuring the structure of the economy will raise Finland to the forefront in the redistribution of markets following the corona epidemic.

The recovery starts when companies start investing. There is a need to invest in research, innovation in piloting, production capacity building and know-how. Finland must have a predictable internationally competitive operating environment in which companies can plan their investments for decades. Perseverance also creates a safe environment for the development of world-class experts and know-how.

Finland can become a leader in the EU with a smart focus on European value chains that promote the common goals of Finland and the EU. A good example is battery technology as part of an extensive European battery value chain and Finland’s strengthening role as an attractive investment destination.

The textile revolution, with its innovative investments, is also gaining momentum from EU regulation, the need for textile giants, responsible investors and vigilant consumers.

A study published by the EU Commission in 2019 estimates that the annual benefits of the EU internal market for Finland are EUR 18 billion and 7.7 per cent of GDP.

Finland’s benefit from the EU’s internal market is also of paramount importance in the future. As industry has said: more than half of our exports go to the EU. Our future is strongly linked to Europe’s success. If Europe dives, Finland will also drown.

Finland’s net contribution to the EU Recovery Fund is about four billion euros. It is important for Finland that our economy is renewed and that the export demand of our companies in Europe grows. When Europe revives, Finland’s revival will take effect. Coordinated recovery at the European level will reform the Finnish economy and companies quickly and sustainably, ensuring a relative improvement in Finland’s competitiveness. Finland’s share of net payments over decades is a small price to pay.

Ilmari Absetz

Markku Kivistö

Helvi Väisänen

Business Finland

