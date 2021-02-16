Reader ‘s opinion Extending the validity of the passport

Finland the passport is one of the best and safest travel documents in the world. Its biometric data and numerous security features are almost impossible to falsify, and online checks at borders also allow for the amortization of a lost or stolen passport.

For some strange reason, the validity of a Finnish passport is only five years. In many other EU countries, a passport is valid for ten years. The short validity period causes unnecessary environmental damage and costs, especially for families with children who rarely have the opportunity to travel. Now, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) would have the opportunity to rectify the situation and restore a passport valid for ten years and earn the gratitude of both the citizens and the planet with a small deed.

Mikko Kaarela

Helsinki

