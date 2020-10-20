Reader ‘s opinion Exposure in kindergarten and school is immediately reported to the parents of the children

During the autumn, there have been a few situations in Helsinki where epidemiological activities have not been able to reach those exposed during the same day due to congestion.

Pseudonym High school teacher (HS Opinion 16.10.) wrote about the slowness of tracing coronavirus infections. Thanks for the feedback.

In coronavirus infection, the process of tracing in kindergartens, schools and colleges proceeds as follows. If a coronavirus infection is diagnosed in a kindergarten, school or educational institution, the unit is in immediate contact with the epidemiological activities of the social and health sector.

Epidemiological work in the social and health sector identifies potentially exposed children and other individuals in conjunction with daycare or school management, and is linked to families. In some situations, the kindergarten principal or school principal or other staff member will also inform the families.

We will then report all exposure to children and young people’s carers and staff in Wilma or by email about the exposure in kindergarten or school, as well as provide instructions on how to proceed. This bulletin never identifies in which group or category the exposure has occurred. We pay close attention to individual protection. Other operations of the unit will continue as normal.

It is true that during the autumn there have been a few situations where epidemiological activity has not been able to reach those exposed during the same day due to congestion. In these situations, the principal or head of the kindergarten has been in contact with the exposed with a jointly agreed message. Resources for epidemiological activities have been increased during the autumn.

Once a week, we centrally publish all kindergartens, schools and colleges that have had Korona exposures, however, so that the names of small units are not disclosed for individual protection. The listing can be found online at https://www.hel.fi/helsinki/korona-fi/sote-palvelut/korona-tilanne/

However, all concerned will always be informed of the exposure in the unit.

There have been very few follow-up infections in kindergartens, schools and colleges. We would like to thank our knowledgeable staff and understanding caregivers as well as caring children and young people for this successful operation.

Liisa Pohjolainen

industry director, education and training

Juha Jolkkonen

branch manager, social and health services

The City of Helsinki

