Reader ‘s opinion Exposure at school should be reported more quickly

Are As parents of primary school students in Helsinki, we are deeply concerned about the effects of the long-lasting slowdown in coronavirus infection tracking on children’s right to live a healthy life and receive basic education. In recent weeks, our children’s school has had nearly twenty coronavirus infections. Caregivers have received official information about exposure at its earliest more than a week after exposure. Mass testing has not been implemented, although the sources of all infections are not known.

According to a bulletin from the school, the principal will report possible exposure to the parents of the students. In this case, we can, if we wish, take our children into voluntary quarantine, which would last until we receive official information about the exposure.

During voluntary quarantine, teaching is carried out as distance teaching if the entire class remains at home. Otherwise, students in voluntary quarantine will monitor school-based instruction remotely. This is not a solution that works, especially for the smallest learners. During voluntary quarantine, the student is not entitled to school meals or the daily allowance of his or her guardian Kela. The official quarantine decision secures the student’s right to distance education and school meals, as well as the parent’s right to Kela’s daily allowance.

The slower the exposure tracing works, the longer the voluntary quarantine. For all families, self-quarantine may not even be possible. Every exposed student who remains in contact teaching is at risk of becoming infected or infecting others.

Ladies and gentlemen of the City of Helsinki, have the infection detection repaired immediately. The City of Helsinki must fulfill its legal obligations and ensure the right of children and young people to health and basic education, even during exceptional periods.

Elsa Heikkilä

Riikka Kunelius

Helsinki

