Reader ‘s opinion Expensive plot rents hamper group construction

The apartments to be built on the plots are out of reach of middle-income families, which means that mainly small apartments are built for investors.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has recently published encouraging stories on group building (for example, 28.3.). It is an excellent way to produce housing that meets the needs of residents at a reasonable cost.

The City of Helsinki has recently launched a search for implementers for housing plots to be handed over for group construction. However, the plot rent for plots of land to be handed over for apartment building projects in Kalasatama has been set at a very high level, up to about 6.8 euros per square meter of living space per month. This is more than twice the rent than, for example, in a similar type of group construction project on the Sompasaari side, calculated according to the unregulated rent level.

Such expensive plot rents make the cost of housing unreasonable. The apartments to be built on the plots are out of reach of middle-income families, which means that mainly small apartments are built for investors.

In several group building projects, the mutual communion of the residents has also been an important sub-goal, and communal spaces have been built to serve it. When investors take over projects, such communality and the facilities it requires are left out – they are hardly interested in investing in them.

Group construction has been desired as a way to implement affordable housing for ordinary Helsinki residents now that the slow system is being abolished. With such pricing, the goal is not achieved.

Salla Korpela

chairman, Ryhmärakennuttajat ry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.