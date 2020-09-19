Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion Existing school student care services should not be breached

September 19, 2020
School psychologists and school curators carry out continuous community study maintenance work.

Deputy Mayor Sanna Vesikansa (HS Opinion 17.9.) is concerned about the decline in mental health services for young people. According to him, the transfer of student care to the war would improve the mental health services of young people.

We believe that currently the study care services work excellently. All young people currently receive the necessary student care services at a school that also includes school health care. Even within the school, timely discussion assistance can still be provided to those young people who can be helped through student care.

The aquatic people are right that the role of skilled professionals must not be limited to prevention. We also agree that young people today dare to ask for help.

We provide low-threshold support for individual appointments in a timely manner within the deadlines of the Student Maintenance Act. According to the law, in an emergency, the school must see a curator or psychologist on the same or the next working day. According to research, this is excellently realized (School Health Survey 2019).

The water people are concerned about the lack of curators and psychologists at the school. This argument is not true. We do continuous community student maintenance work. We know the operating culture of the school when we are an important part of the school community. We are able to react quickly to the needs that arise within the school, which is realized, for example, through various thematic groups (including well-being, stress management, bullying prevention), class groupings and class visits.

This is basic preventive, community work at its best. This allows us to reach more young people at the same time and systematically, making them familiar to them. With this, we guarantee the preservation of community and safety in the school community.

Pekka Holopainen

school psychologist

Salla Arhinmäki-Ojanen

school curator, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial.

