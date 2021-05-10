Reader ‘s opinion Exercise degree titles need to be updated

No agreement has yet been reached on replacement titles.

Exercise and Teemu Lehmusto, Lecturer in Welfare raised for discussion (HS Opinion 30.4.) Important matter. The degree title Physical Education Instructor (Bachelor of Science) in Inheritance was inherited as such from a vocational degree that has already remained in the history of education, which is problematic in many ways.

In accordance with the Finnish education system, the actual profession of physical education instructor is completed from secondary vocational education, the bachelor’s degree in physical education, organized by sports colleges. Although its degree title is Sports Counselor, the primary jobs of graduates are the professional duties of a sports instructor.

Thus, a physical education instructor (bachelor’s degree) refers to the basic professional position of a physical education instructor as a degree title, even though the degree prepares primarily for demanding professional, expert, management and supervisory positions.

This has led to a situation where employers apply for a vacancy as a sports instructor instead of sports consultants who have completed a bachelor’s degree in sports, or who have completed both degrees.

There is a fairly good consensus on the need to change the degree title, but unfortunately no consensus has been found over the years on a suitable degree title in the field of sports.

Finding an agreement would help to take the proposed change forward to the Council of State, which will ultimately make a decision on the change of the degree title.

Petteri Piirainen

executive director

Youth and Sports Experts Association

