Reader ‘s opinion Excessive revenues from electricity distribution take away credibility from the electricity market

Electric bill consists of three different components: electricity, distribution and taxation. The consumer can only influence the energy share of the bill by his own actions, while the tax and distribution shares are fairly constant. Distribution fees have risen steadily in recent years, and these increases have been justified, among other things, by the construction of a weather-proof distribution network, ie cabling.

An electricity bill is a necessary payment for many consumers, paid without considering whether there is something wrong with the Sum. Electricity is a commodity. Summer cottages are cold in winter, but this is not always noticed on the electricity bill. This is the portion of the distribution component that is charged regardless of whether there is consumption in the cottage or not.

There is nothing wrong with this in itself, because the distribution network is a capital-intensive infrastructure that must be compensated. The distribution company is a local monopoly in its own distribution area, the pricing of which is monitored by the Energy Market Authority.

Mightily In the MOT program (8.2.) It was well pointed out that the supervision of distribution companies does not work. The current control model allows for a reasonable return for distribution companies based on a computational model, not a real economic calculation as it should.

The fact that distribution companies take advantage of the weakness of the current model is not in itself illegal, and it is up to investor-driven companies to make the best possible return for their owners. At the very least, however, it is questionable that the Authority has not actively intervened in this.

At least the consumer image of the electricity industry will not improve when a local monopoly takes a large return on distribution capital without an apparent control constraint. For example, the allowable return of EUR 154 million calculated for Caruna in the MOT program can also be taken with the current control model. However, Caruna’s equity is very small, and if the level of return were calculated on the basis of accounting data (rather than a calculation model), the maximum allowable return would be less than half of the current one.

The Finnish Electricity Users’ Association estimates that network companies were allowed to charge customers more than EUR 480 million more for their services in 2019 due to the fact that the allowable result is calculated from the figures “adjusted” by the Energy Agency instead of actual financial statements. The figure is a conservative estimate. The correct figure could be as high as € 700 million.

It is also strange that the organizations in the energy sector themselves do not see the problem of overfunding the revenues of distribution companies. The common Nordic operation of the electricity market is being heated a lot, but this only applies to energy.

When distribution pricing is inefficient for the consumer, it also deprives the credibility of the functioning of the electricity market. The consumer easily perceives electricity as one industry.

If the consumer can only influence energy consumption by his own actions and 70% of the amount of the electricity bill does not change, why save? For example, a power-based model (internet connection) could well be applied to distribution pricing, and the electricity tax could depend on the level of exchange-traded electricity. Before this can be achieved, the ineffective control model needs to be radically changed to reflect real accounts.

Pekka Sulamaa

Doctor of Economics, Järvenpää

