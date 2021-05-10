Reader ‘s opinion Everything is relative, including the decisions of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs

In the aftermath of the two recent decisions of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, the question has rightly been asked whether the decisions were based on legal or political considerations.

Doctoral student Lasse Vuola criticizes meritoriously (HS Opinion 7.5.) Professor Emeritus Martti Koskenniemi perceptions on the independent legal consideration of the members of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs (HS Guest Pen 30.4.).

Only the former option is included in the remit of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

First, the committee knocked down the government’s bill on restrictions on mobility as unconstitutional, and then it decided by a vote of 9 to 8 that a two-thirds majority in parliament is needed to decide on the EU’s recovery package.

Both decisions came as a surprise to experts, as well as to several MPs from government and opposition parties.

Were they a mix of law and politics? Very possibly it was.

An example from the last decade: In 2010, the government proposed an amendment to the Tobacco Act to ban smoking in a car with minor children. The Parliamentary Constitution Committee cranked the intention. In the committee’s view, the ban would interfere too much with the motorist’s personal freedom and peace of mind. The child’s right to life and safety was sidelined in committee.

However, it was common knowledge at the time that tobacco smoke in a car is many times more dangerous to an outsider than in the open air and that it is particularly dangerous for children because children have lower resistance and higher levels of dangerous compounds in tissues than adults.

This was taken into account in many countries in laws protecting children from tobacco smoke. Such a risk to the child’s health was so obvious that the culprit could obviously have been punished under a provision of the Penal Code. However, these arguments did not weigh on the deliberations of the then Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Was the decision of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs based on legal or political considerations?

In 2016, the government introduced a provision in the new Tobacco Act with the same content that the Constitutional Committee had found unconstitutional six years earlier. Now, according to the committee, it was not unconstitutional, so the provision is an existing law.

So everything is relative, including the decisions of the Committee on Constitutional Affairs.

Ilkka Tammisola

Helsinki

