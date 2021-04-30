Reader ‘s opinion Everyone must exercise caution on light traffic lanes

Mikael Fogelholm (HS Opinion 28.4.) is right that walkers must exercise caution. However, people riding high-speed bicycles, mopeds and kickboards need to be even more vigilant, as pedestrians cannot usually cause injury when they collide.

In Fogelholm’s ideal, light traffic lanes only make the transition from point A to point B. Children but also adults can move in a group, stop and swirl to the side of the lane to look at something or walk a dog. A completely unpredictable group is made up of toddlers and children on wheelchairs.

These phenomena alone shift the main responsibility for safety to the cyclist. With the brake and common sense, you can handle it – at least I have survived.

Ilkka Ylönen

Vantaa

