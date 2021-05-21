Reader ‘s opinion Everyone has the right to oral health throughout life

Treatment must be effective and of good quality, and treatment must be obtained quickly.

Coronation situation has increased oral health care queues, and care debt has already accumulated to an estimated 1.3 million patient visits. There were problems in accessing oral health care even before the coronary pandemic, which was reflected in particular in the unreasonable prolongation of treatments at the expense of patient safety.

However, every citizen has the right to receive the necessary oral health care services at different stages of life. Treatment must be effective and of good quality, and treatment must be obtained quickly. Municipal decision-makers need to invest in the promotion and treatment of oral health now so that the time bomb caused by sick mouths does not explode in the next few years.

The key is the prevention and early intervention of oral diseases. Oral health is part of a person’s overall health, ability to function and quality of life. Oral health care is an important local service for the residents of the municipality, the availability and effectiveness of which increase well-being.

Every year, about three million Finns visit a dentist. About half of adults are cared for by the private sector, so effective co-operation between sectors is important. Adequate resources and functional service paths are needed. The patient must have a genuine opportunity to choose treatment from the public or private sector.

Taking care of oral health is part of public health work, prevention and the fight against exclusion. Exclusion and inequality must not be visible from the human mouth. Inequalities in well-being and health between population groups must be reduced in municipalities and exclusion must be prevented through multi-professional cooperation.

Sirpa Tilander

chairman

Henna Virtomaa

executive director

Finnish Dental Association

