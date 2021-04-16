Reader ‘s opinion Even small children get used to the abundance of goods

Right now is the time to stop to think about your own commodity values ​​and consumption habits.

Provided there would be no coronavirus, April 10 would have been Finland’s day of overconsumption. By that date, we would have consumed the calculated natural resources for 2021. If all the people of the world were to consume like us Finns, at least three globes would be needed to cover the need for natural resources. The coronavirus pandemic appears to have momentarily reduced consumption, but the media is already stating that a celebration of pent-up consumption is about to begin.

Consumption, of course, is much more than buying goods, but goods are a big and visible part of consumption. We are ordering goods from online stores at an accelerating pace. We buy new ones with expensive loan money while we seek help with commodity chaos from professional organizers. In families, the quantity of goods and its effects are a major topic of discord. A newer phenomenon is the extension of the parents’ consumer identity to the child: the baby must already have designer clothes and expensive toys.

Owning goods and getting used to the quantity of goods starts from an early age. The situation is common in Finnish families with children, who have an estimated tens of thousands of items. Some of them are never used.

Planning in the food industry reduces waste and saves time and money. The same goes for the home department store. When choices are made systematically and judiciously, new purchases can be saved for a long time. Saves money, time and effort. Home care is made easier when there is enough storage space for all your goods. Peace of mind and the ability to concentrate are enhanced when there is no unnecessary stuff around Vello in search of its place.

In families with children, reasonableness can be achieved by displaying only some of the child’s toys at a time. This is how even old toys feel new when they are taken out after a break. At the same time, the child learns goods skills.

Each of us can make choices for a more sustainable future. Right now is the time to stop to think about your own commodity values ​​and consumption habits. Let’s learn to appreciate our existing goods and look for pleasure in maintenance and repair skills instead of buying a new one. Passing on to children from an early age the skill of reasonable consumption.

Outi Mehto

Coordinator of the Everyday Support for Families with Children

Katri Pellikka

Marttaliitto, the coordinator of the Sufficient Money project

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.