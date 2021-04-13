Reader ‘s opinion Euthanasia must not solve the problems of convalescent care

The euthanasia population of the medical profession is fairly evenly distributed.

Juha Hänninen writing (HS Opinion 10.4.) Presented a working group of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, whose task is to examine end-of-life care and possible necessary changes in legislation on the basis of a citizens’ initiative and the efforts of Parliament.

It was already clear in advance that the views on palliative care and convalescent care are quite similar. At some point, a person’s life turns to the finals, and there are no more curative treatments. There are still serious shortcomings in the treatment of this stage and they need to be rectified. It is equally clear that euthanasia strongly divides opinions. Hänninen referred to the Finnish Medical Association’s euthanasia survey, saying that “a larger proportion of all doctors were in favor than opposed to the introduction of the Euthanasia Act”. Here Hänninen pulled the bends straight.

About 7,000 members responded to the Medical Association’s member survey. The euthanasia population of the medical profession is fairly evenly distributed. There has been no significant change compared to the 2013 survey. Of working-age doctors, 48.1% are in favor of legalizing euthanasia and 46.6% are against it (margin of error +/- 1.5%). In addition, one in five proponents of euthanasia felt that if convalescent care were in order, euthanasia would not be needed. Doctors treating dying patients are more critical of euthanasia.

Although opinions on physician-assisted suicide have become more permissive, only 40 percent of respondents wanted a change in the Medical Association’s positions on euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide.

Under Finnish law, suicide and aiding and abetting are not a crime. However, physician-assisted suicide is problematic because the physician’s professional ethical responsibilities for the protection of life and restrictions on prescribing medication are then in conflict. We do not have a case law that has considered the role of a physician in the death of a patient in such a case. Although acceptance of physician-assisted suicide has clearly increased in the membership survey, ethically, it equates to euthanasia.

The Medical Association demands that palliative care and convalescent care be rehabilitated so that everyone has an equal right to humane and good end-of-life care. Euthanasia must not solve the shortcomings of convalescent care.

Kati Myllymäki

Executive Director, Finnish Medical Association

member of a working group on end-of-life care solutions set up by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health

