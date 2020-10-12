Reader ‘s opinion EU refugee policy was already produced by the new Moria

As a European state, Finland also has a responsibility to support immigrants.

”Morian events must not be repeated ”was the instinctive reaction of European leaders when the Moria reception center on the island of Lesbos in Greece was destroyed in a fire in early September.

The Moria disaster was a direct consequence of EU refugee policy. Asylum seekers are isolated in inhumane camps that act as a deterrent to people just contemplating migration. This policy always leads to “new morios”.

EU leaders it is easy to look elsewhere until a fire, like in Moriah, causes them to stand up and deal with their feelings of guilt in public, usually by promising to move a few dozen minors or send money and other help.

Lesbos already has a new Moria. There is a temporary camp with 10,000 people. Moria still exists elsewhere in the Greek archipelago: Currently, about 4,500 people are trapped on the island of Samos in the Vathy camp, which is designed for 650 people.

We testify these camps continue to suffer from diseases that are a direct result of inhumane conditions in the camp, such as burns caused by cooking in the open fire, upper respiratory illnesses, and serious mental health problems in children. We can treat these diseases, but we know that when we return to cramped and cold accommodation, patients become ill again.

In addition to children, Camp Vathy has chronically ill and elderly people whose lives are at risk if they are exposed to covid-19 disease. Now that the coronavirus has started to spread in the camp, these people are in real danger, and worst of all, the authorities have still not issued a clear medical plan.

Doctors Without Borders supplies most of the drinking water and toilets in the area around the official reception center. The health care of the people held in the camp is almost entirely dependent on the aid organizations.

As a European state, Finland also has a responsibility to support immigrants. Finland has promised to help by receiving eleven unaccompanied minors from the island of Lesbos after the fire at Camp Moria, although this is included in the already promised 175 people to be taken to Finland. However, the problem is so deep and wide that it cannot be solved by helping individual children.

So long as the isolation of people in the camps in the name of ‘securing’ the EU’s borders continues, the humanitarian crisis will not go away. It must be ensured that all people, regardless of their situation and background, always have access to medical treatment and are treated humanely.

Linda Konate

Executive Director, Doctors Without Borders Finland Office

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.