Reader ‘s opinion EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell: It is time to talk to Russia and not to Russia

EU-Russia relations have deteriorated over the past decade.

Of the week at the end I will travel to Moscow. The purpose of my visit is to discuss issues of concern.

EU-Russia relations have deteriorated over the past decade and, especially since the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, have been marked by a lack of trust.

Are strongly disagrees with the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Belarus, Libya and Syria, as well as with human rights and fundamental freedoms issues. The poisoning, arrest and sentencing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, as well as the arrests of thousands of protesters in recent days, are painful reminders that the state of the opposition, civil society and independent voices are shrinking steadily in the country.

Russia’s actions in recent years are not in line with its commitments as a member of the Council of Europe or the OSCE. It must be remembered that these institutions are at the heart of European cooperation, peace and security.

We need to have a direct discussion with Russia on the state of our relations. Diplomacy is essential when things are bad.

We are in many ways closely linked to our largest neighbor. The European Union is Russia’s main trading partner and the largest source of foreign direct investment. Erasmus + student exchanges are attended by the largest number of university students from Russia outside the EU, and Russia has the highest number of Schengen visas.

During my visit to Moscow the aim is to address issues of EU interest and to support Russian civil society. This cannot be done with video conferencing.

Nevertheless, we can work together and achieve results. The best example is the Iranian nuclear deal, which remains one of the cornerstones of the global non-proliferation regime.

The global challenges of our time call for global solutions, starting with the covid-19 pandemic. Cooperation, transparency and the exchange of information must be increased, not reduced.

We want increase cooperation with Russia on climate challenges. We are confident that, together with Russia, we will get good results from COP26 in Glasgow.

In addition, threats and opportunities in both the digital and cyber environments need to be taken into account. On the EU side, we are committed to resolving international disputes in the cyber environment through peaceful means. However, we have also imposed sanctions on those responsible for illegal acts, and we do not intend to refrain from them in the future.

European stability must be based – in accordance with the Helsinki Final Act – on cooperation, territorial integrity and sovereignty, and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. We need to find things that we agree on in order to gradually restore confidence.

I will keep EU leaders informed of the outcome of my visit in the forthcoming strategic debate on EU-Russia relations. It is crucial to ensure a clear direction and unity in our relations with Russia.

Josep Borrell

EU Foreign Representative

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.