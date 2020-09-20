Reader ‘s opinion Espoonväylä, which rolls off the central park, is not there today

If implemented, the route would fragment important nature and recreation areas and cultural landscapes.

In Helsingin Sanomat was told (12.9.) From different perspectives related to the construction of the Espoo waterway. The Espoo Environmental Association has provided the city with statements on the negative effects of the construction of the waterway project on nature and recreational values.

The commitment of Espoo’s decision-makers to the oversized population growth targets has led to too heavy land use. Construction is underway or planned around Espoo in areas rich in natural and recreational values.

One of the most worrying projects from the point of view of Espoo Central Park is the four-lane Espoonväylä. This is a high-traffic road through Espoo Central Park. If implemented, it would fragment important natural and recreational areas and cultural landscapes.

It is no exaggeration to say that Central Park is the lungs and heart of southern Espoo. Keskuspuisto is one of the most important areas of Espoo’s ecological network and part of a provincially important north-south green connection, through which animals move between different habitats from Nuuksio to Keskuspuisto. The Espoo fairway would significantly weaken this green connection.

The Malminmäki creek valley in the project area and its primeval forest-like rapids are also in danger. Among other things, there is a very endangered trout in the area, because there is still a sea connection to the rapids area.

The exceptional isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has further increased the use of local recreation areas. It, in turn, has supported people in maintaining mental and physical well-being.

The value of the central park’s forest area as a recreational area favored by thousands of Espoo residents and a guardian of biodiversity must be safeguarded. It is still a large and core forest area.

Green spaces are not raw land for construction. Climate change is not only being tackled by technical solutions, but by a vibrant nature that has a very important role to play.

The Espoo waterway project is no longer the day when decision-makers should commit themselves to combating climate change and safeguarding biodiversity. This should be self-evident based on all available researched data.

Pirjo Itkonen

Member of the Board, Espoo Environmental Association

