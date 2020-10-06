Reader ‘s opinion Environmental health improves by planning together

The environment, and with it human health, is not destroyed by all human activities, but by a small number of activities that are destructive to the whole.

Rich a week ago, Saturday was World Environmental Health Day, and as health-based taxes were proposed in its honor (HS Opinion 26.9.) . A radical debate is needed.

The role of environmental health is to pay attention to how, for example, pollution, dirty drinking water, lack of green spaces and climate change affect human health and well-being.

Risks have changed. Previously, house-specific combustion-based heating and reckless use of toxic chemicals probably shortened average life expectancy by several years. Now the habitat, especially in the West, is already cleansed, but changes such as climate change and species extinction are undermining humanity’s ability to live a healthy and prosperous life.

The solutions are also different. Before, there were big and immediate benefits nearby when asbestos was abandoned or a district heating plant was built.

Now that coal is being abandoned, it will take years for the benefits to emerge and be distributed around the world. This does not motivate a person in the same way as personal quick benefits. Acts whose benefits fall on others and whose effects cannot be easily verified require special attention. So citizens, politicians or other decision-makers just have to believe that it makes sense.

At the system level science is well aware of what should be done about greenhouse gases and species protection and what its benefits are. The problem, then, is not a lack of knowledge but a lack of motivation. The environment, and with it human health, is not destroyed by all human activities, but by a small number of activities that are destructive to the whole. They will remain if they are of great and immediate benefit to a group that is able to slow down the process of making actions more sustainable.

These groups can be relatively small, such as tobacco industry leaders who managed to curb sensible tobacco policy for decades, or a billion people who do not want to reduce their meat consumption and thus indirectly destroy rainforests in the way of livestock farms.

Environmental health the biggest challenge today is how to identify and understand these pernicious policies. What factors have made them so tenacious? Where are the barriers to change? And what are the alternative ways to steer action on a sustainable path while increasing a fair and healthy society?

Carnivores, motorists and house warmers should welcome in-depth and open discussions on reducing beef consumption, congestion charges, a ban on peat or other proposals that suddenly seem awkward.

Only through discussions, new good solutions to current problems are found so that current beneficiaries alone do not suffer. It is precisely they who need to be brought to the side of change by offering something important when destructive policies are abandoned.

These discussions do not happen by themselves but require an active policy to find organizers, resources and tools.

Jouni Tuomisto

leading researcher, Kuopio

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.