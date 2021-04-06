Reader ‘s opinion Entrepreneurs were already entitled to unemployment benefits in the past

The Entrepreneur’s Unemployment Insurance Fund has more than 30,000 members, and the fund pays earnings-related daily allowance to just over a thousand members a month.

thank you Rosa Meriläinen’s important attention (HS Column March 29) when she wrote an unemployed person to be valuable.

Meriläinen wrote: “Thanks to the interest rate crisis, unemployment security has also been extended to entrepreneurs. With these prospects, labor market support for entrepreneurs will continue until the end of June. ”

Communication about entrepreneurial unemployment security has been misleading throughout the corona phase. In the spring of 2020, a temporary amendment was made to the Unemployment Security Act. With the change, entrepreneurs were given the right to pay labor market support to Kela without closing down their business.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland can pay labor market support to an entrepreneur if his or her full-time employment with the company has ended due to a coronavirus epidemic or if his or her entrepreneurial income is less than EUR 1,089.67 per month due to the epidemic.

Entrepreneurs have been entitled to unemployment benefits for decades. The Entrepreneur’s Unemployment Insurance Fund was established in 1995, and entrepreneurs can receive earnings-related daily allowance if they have insured themselves with the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Receipt of earnings-related daily allowance (including the basic daily allowance paid by Kela) requires that the business has ceased operations, which is therefore fundamentally different from the temporary exemption provided for the coronavir virus situation.

The Entrepreneur’s Unemployment Insurance Fund has more than 30,000 members, and the fund pays earnings-related daily allowance to just over a thousand members a month. The labor market support paid by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland has enabled more and more entrepreneurs to make a living without closing down the company, and this has also helped the members of the unemployment fund. About 3,000 entrepreneurs from the Entrepreneurship Fund received labor market support last year.

Merja Jokinen

Treasurer, Entrepreneur’s Unemployment Insurance Fund

