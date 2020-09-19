Reader ‘s opinion English is not an easy language to learn from play

Studying foreign languages ​​should start with Latin.

English language is and will remain the main language of instruction around the world. The only problem is how well you know it: is it possible to express things and thoughts so clearly and precisely that the recipient of the message understands what is meant as unambiguously as possible.

English is not an easy language to learn from play. Systematic grammar is scarce. There are many idioms to memorize. The differences between closely related Germanic and Romanesque words should be felt. If you don’t know the language well enough, misunderstandings are inevitable.

Latin would certainly be the best possible starting language for learning foreign languages: a systematic grammar would be outlined and loanwords used in other European languages ​​would be easily recognizable.

It is no wonder, then, that in the old European countries of culture, Latin is often the first foreign language. However, in Finland, studying Latin does not become the starting language of the majority. Good options would be French or German. Both are clear languages.

As for the Chinese language, it is its own world, which is even a mystery to the Chinese themselves many times. The punctuation is completely different from the Latin alphabet we use. Even the slightest difference in the angle or point of a character changes the meaning. The differences in the height of the spoken words are still manageable, but the fact that the context of what is said is crucial makes it very difficult to learn Chinese. So I think if China becomes the dominant language of the world, it will take centuries.

Someone wise has said that only language allows thinking. This is probably at least a partial truth. Lack of language skills in a foreign culture makes it difficult to operate appropriately within the framework of the norms in use.

Ritva Jantsch

Nuremberg, Germany

