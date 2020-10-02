Reader ‘s opinion Encouraging breastfeeding without adequate guidance is harmful and even dangerous

All ten steps of the baby support program should be implemented in a controlled manner.

Pseudonym Baby health first (HS Opinion 30.9.) described poor breastfeeding control experience. From the writing, it is quite obvious that the family has not received evidence-based, adequate breastfeeding guidance. The interaction between family and staff has not worked in the best possible way.

The Health Care Act obliges that health care activities must be based on evidence and good care and operating practices. The promotion of breastfeeding is required by the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Finland is committed to the goals of sustainable development, in the achievement of which breastfeeding is one of the key factors.

The baby-friendly program steps are an evidence-based way to provide breastfeeding guidance. All ten of its steps must be implemented in a controlled manner. The safe implementation of Step 6, ie avoiding extra milk, requires proper and problem-solving breastfeeding guidance (Step 5). A common problem when learning to breastfeed is a poor suction that causes breastfeeding pain and leads to broken breasts. Nursing staff should have the skills (step 2) and sufficient time to implement good breastfeeding guidance. Proper breastfeeding control prevents hazards due to inadequate milk intake, such as lowering your baby’s blood sugar. The family must also be able to choose between non-breastfeeding or partial breastfeeding and the right to receive guidance and support.

It is obvious that breastfeeding guidance needs to be further developed. It is obliged by Finland’s international commitments, national laws and, above all, the experiences and disappointments of mothers and families about inadequate or incorrect breastfeeding guidance.

The National Action Program for the Promotion of Breastfeeding 2018–2022 defines the objectives and means for this work, and the National Monitoring Group for the Promotion of Breastfeeding monitors the progress of the work. Since 2018, the National Institute for Health and Welfare has had a national breastfeeding coordinator, who in practice implements the development of breastfeeding guidance in accordance with the action plan and acts as a support for regional development.

Riikka Ikonen

Specialist Researcher, National Breastfeeding Coordinator

Tuovi Hakulinen

Research Manager, Chair of the National Breastfeeding Monitoring Group

Department of Health and Welfare

