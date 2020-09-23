Reader ‘s opinion Elielinaukio is not finished yet

The east façade of the post office still seems to be intended as a façade for the loading area.

Although The west wing of Helsinki railway station once bounded the depot area, and its facade to Elielinaukio is exceptionally fine. Its central rally hall has taken on Baroque forms and the whole is somewhat reminiscent of the palace facades of that era. This is exceptional in Finland, and its value is not impaired by the fact that it is plastered and not granite. The facade was actually unreasonably fine for the depot, but now that the depot has disappeared, it is very suitable for the square.

The rear facade of the so-called Vltava building shows that Elielinaukio is not yet finished. If the building is to be preserved, it should be included in the new building that would complete its rear facade. There is therefore a need for a reasonable, narrow-framed new building, but it must not be higher than the hotel building opposite.

Instead, the east façade of the Post Office still appears to be intended as a façade for the loading area. Its effect should be mitigated by building, for example, light café and sales pavilions along the extension of Töölönlahdenkatu to delimit a market square or park like Kungsträdgården in Stockholm.

Simo Paavilainen

Professor Emeritus

Aalto University Department of Architecture

