Reader ‘s opinion Effective crisis communication does not intimidate but creates hope

Fear also prevents the new thinking that is invariably needed in crises.

In exceptional circumstances the importance of regular communication is emphasized. Effective crisis communication is about ordinary communal virtues: openness, clarity, comprehensibility and, above all, direction.

The government decided to centralize coronavir communication in the Prime Minister’s Office headed by the Prime Minister. The decision to centralize is a wise one, especially as the past year has involved an unusually large amount of confusing and contradictory communication. However, centralization is of no use if the content of the communication is not impressive. Nor should centralization be a reason for non-communication.

The reasons for silence are often human. When one cannot say anything certain about the future, nothing is said. However, this tends to arouse greater suspicion and at the same time provides a breeding ground for false beliefs and purposeful rumors. A worrying feature in the content of the communication is the increasing prevalence of intimidation, such as drills on multiples of the number of explosive infections or the publicized idea that the coronavirus situation could continue for years to come.

Decisions such as a curfew have been portrayed as a deterrent, a follow-up, unless citizens otherwise change their behavior. However, intimidation is not an effective means of influencing. In an atmosphere of fear, people do not think about the common good, but the most important thing is to ensure their own backing. Fear also prevents the new thinking that is invariably needed in crises.

Effective crisis communication does not intimidate but focuses on the open dissemination of up-to-date information. In addition, at the same time, it must look further, offer hope of overcoming the crisis.

Last week, US President Joe Biden gave citizens two concrete dates on the way to the post-crisis period: on May Day, all adults are entitled to vaccination, and on Independence Day (July 4), small-scale parties could be held. Biden gave people a clear reason to pinch for a few more critical months.

The time of exception needs leaders – both in the public and private sectors – who are able to build faith in the future. The people who succeed in this work are the ones who are followed even when times are better again.

Jukka Hakala

communications entrepreneur, non-fiction writer, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.