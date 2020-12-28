Reader ‘s opinion Early childhood workers are not gatekeepers in kindergartens

Early childhood education is a child’s right, not a measure of parenthood.

Pseudonym “I have one request, don’t take my childhood away” commented in his opinion paper (HS 26.12.) the phenomenon in which parents bring their children to kindergarten, even if they are at home themselves.

When discussing a child’s participation in early childhood education, it is good to remember what early childhood education is – and what it is not.

Early childhood education is a planned and purposeful activity that supports and promotes a child’s growth, development and learning. It is an activity for a child.

According to research, high-quality early childhood education has a positive effect on a child’s development and learning.

Early childhood education is also a collaboration with guardians. The principles of the Early Childhood Education Plan (2018) state that “cooperation takes into account the diversity of families, the individual needs of children, and issues related to custody and parenthood”.

Early childhood education is therefore not a day care activity for the children of working parents.

The right to participate in early childhood education is not tied to how the child’s parents spend their days. This is how the Finnish government has outlined in restoring the subjective right to full-time early childhood education.

The Finnish Parliament decides who has the right to early childhood education. And it is up to the municipality or city to decide how early childhood education is organized in practice.

Early childhood education staff are not gatekeepers in kindergartens who determine who or on what basis is allowed to enter early childhood education. The most important task of early childhood education employees is to provide high-quality early childhood education in accordance with the early childhood education plan for just about every child present.

So let the shoemaker stay in his widow and the early childhood worker in his wash.

Emilia Ekholm

Early Childhood Education Teacher, Deputy Director, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.