Reader ‘s opinion Early childhood is a real college of emotions

How a child’s emotional reactions are treated in early childhood creates a real foundation for an individual’s ability to recognize, interpret, understand, and manage emotions.

Anna-Stiina Nykänen about emotions and decision-making (HS Sunday 18.10.) philosopher Sara Heinämaa said that emotions should be taught already at school. By understanding and controlling one’s emotions, one can go a long way in one’s life, both intellectually and spiritually.

However, the conditions for recognizing and dealing with one’s own feelings are created even before school age. Early childhood is a real college of emotions. The baby announces its needs through an emotional reaction. The will of a child brings a lot of feeling. Kindergarten daily raises the joy of learning, the joy of friends, the feeling of hurry and separation anxiety.

The parents are on the verge of a big deal. There is no reason to leave them alone with this important task. If necessary, help should be obtained. Indeed, in many municipalities it is easy to get support for their parenthood and, hopefully, more and more easily and more easily after the Sote reform.

In my work on early support for families with children, the biggest theme is the child’s emotional reactions and the actions that follow. That is, teasing. Often, the daily life of an annoying child’s family becomes better with small deeds: listening to parents, telling what is normal, trying to see things from the child’s perspective, and giving small tips for everyday life and teasing situations.

No feeling is harmful or dangerous. Ways to react to emotions can be harmful. The human feeling is always right and legitimate. Instead, the act may be wrong or right.

Parents should therefore focus on developing the child’s activities. This is made easier when you understand the feelings of both the child and themselves. When you get to experience all the emotions, you can also develop your sense in a balanced way.

Turo Karhu

Bachelor of Sociology, Helsinki

